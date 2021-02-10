Jamaica has another 200 COVID cases as three patients die
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three elderly males became the latest victims of COVID-19 as Jamaica recorded another 207 new cases of the virus yesterday.
This pushes the island's death toll to 362 and the total confirmed cases since the outbreak to 17,908.
The recently deceased are a 76-year-old male from St James, an 87-year-old male from St Elizabeth and a 70-year-old male from St Elizabeth.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases consist of 85 males and 122 females with ages ranging from two days to 92 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (72), St Catherine (38), Manchester (33), Clarendon (21), St Elizabeth (11), Portland (seven), St Thomas (seven), Hanover (four), St Mary (four), Trelawny (four), Westmoreland (four), St Ann (one), and St James (one).
The country also recorded 44 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,406.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
