Jamaica has lost a dedicated son in Dr Baugh, says Phillips

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leader of the Opposition and President of the People's National Party(PNP) Dr Peter Phillips has expressed “regret and sadness” at the passing of Dr Kenneth Baugh, former chairman and deputy leader of the Jamaica Labour Party, who died this morning after a long illness.

“Dr Baugh gave many years of faithful service to the country through his chosen profession of medicine and also as a public servant in politics and ministerial service,” Dr Phillips said.

“He established a high reputation for decency and goodwill among all colleagues. While I was the Minister of Health, I appreciated his willingness to offer help and advice,” the PNP leader added.

In paying tribute to Dr Baugh, Phillips said that the nation has lost a true and dedicated son, who was always willing to cooperate at every opportunity for the public good.

“On behalf of the Parliamentary Opposition, I offer condolences to Dr Baugh's wife, family, friends, and his colleagues in the Jamaica Labour Party,” Dr Phillips said.