Jamaica has lost a dedicated son in Dr Baugh, says Phillips
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leader of the Opposition and President of the People's National Party(PNP) Dr Peter Phillips has expressed “regret and sadness” at the passing of Dr Kenneth Baugh, former chairman and deputy leader of the Jamaica Labour Party, who died this morning after a long illness.
“Dr Baugh gave many years of faithful service to the country through his chosen profession of medicine and also as a public servant in politics and ministerial service,” Dr Phillips said.
“He established a high reputation for decency and goodwill among all colleagues. While I was the Minister of Health, I appreciated his willingness to offer help and advice,” the PNP leader added.
In paying tribute to Dr Baugh, Phillips said that the nation has lost a true and dedicated son, who was always willing to cooperate at every opportunity for the public good.
“On behalf of the Parliamentary Opposition, I offer condolences to Dr Baugh's wife, family, friends, and his colleagues in the Jamaica Labour Party,” Dr Phillips said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy