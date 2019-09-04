Jamaica has lost a great public servant in Laurie Broderick, says Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness is mourning the death of attorney-at-law and former Jamaica Labour Party member Lawrence Broderick.

“It is with great sadness that I learnt of the passing of former Member of Parliament for Clarendon Northern, attorney-at-law Lawrence 'Laurie' Broderick, Holness said in a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister.



Broderick died earlier today.



Holness recalled that in 2007, Broderick created a political feat, by winning the Clarendon North seat for the first time in 18 years.



“He made good contributions to our Parliament and country as Member of Parliament and to the wider political leadership in the country,” Holness said.



In addition to his chosen profession in law, Broderick was also a former army captain.



He emerged from a political family. His father, Dr Percival Broderick, served as MP for North East Clarendon from 1949 to 1989 and Senator from 1993-1997.



“Indeed, Jamaica has lost another great public servant who made a significant contribution to our country, I offer my sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” Holness said.