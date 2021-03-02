Jamaica has lost a pioneer in reggae — Holness
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed sadness at the death of legendary reggae singer, songwriter Neville “Bunny Wailer” Livingston.
Bunny Wailer died this morning while in hospital. He was 73 years old.
Affectionately called “Jah B”, he was a founding member of the Wailers, which included Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.
Considered one of the longtime standard bearers of reggae music, Bunny Wailer rose from humble beginnings and catapulted to a giant on the reggae stage, the prime minister noted.
The singer won the heart and soul of many across the globe with hits such as “Keep on moving” and “Cool runnings”.
Prime Minister Holness said: “Bunny Wailer has made a tremendous impact on the world setting the stage for a global movement a love for Rocksteady and reggae music. His legendary performances have touched the hearts and souls of millions of fans in Jamaica and across the world. Many generations have been privileged to have been exposed to his conscious music."
The three-time Grammy winner has received countless awards throughout his musical career. In 2012, the Government of Jamaica bestowed on him, the Order of Jamaica and then in 2017 the Order of Merit, the country's fourth highest honor in 2017.
