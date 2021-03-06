Jamaica hits new daily record of 527 new COVID cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — New daily COVID-19 cases in Jamaica hit a record 527 yesterday, pushing the total confirmed cases to 25,303.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness also reported that the death toll is now 446 with three more deaths — a 91-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, both from St Ann, and a 76-year-old St Catherine man whose death was previously under investigation.
Of the 527 new cases, there were 315 females and 212 males with ages ranging from one year to 95 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (149), St Catherine (98), St James (76), Clarendon (51), St Thomas (30), Manchester (26), St Ann (18), Portland (17), Hanover (15), St Elizabeth (14), Trelawny (14), Westmoreland (10), and St Mary (nine).
With 147 recoveries yesterday, there are currently 10,469 active cases of the virus in the country.
To date, 14,159 people have recovered from the virus locally.
