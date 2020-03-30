Jamaica imposes all island curfew for seven days starting April 1

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that effective, Wednesday, April 1 there will be an all island curfew starting at 8:00 each night and ending at 6:00 am the following day.

The curfew imposition will end at 6:00am on Wednesday, April 8.

Informing the public of the measure at a press conference at Jamaica House, he explained that the move had become necessary as the Government expects that there will be a significant rise in the number of COVID -19 infections.

He emphasised that this means there will be restriction on public movement except those that will be gazetted. Exemptions will apply to the essential services and other critical industries, which will also be detailed in the gazette.