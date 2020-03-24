Jamaica in for a massive economic shock — Clarke
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Finance minister Dr Nigel Clarke has placed the country on notice that the COVID-19 pandemic will have profound economic implications for the economy, possibly for years to come.
"Jamaica is in for a massive negative economic shock which has already begun," Dr Clarke said today in his closing budget presentation in the House of Representatives.
Dr Clarke said there is a trade off between the tough measures that the Government has been implementing to contain the spread of the virus, and the economic risk.
“This is a trade-off that we ought to take ten times out of ten and by all indications Jamaicans fully support that,” he said.
He said that as demonstrated by the devastating effects of the pandemic on Italy, the economic impact would be made worse by not acting quickly.
“It seems clear that eventually all countries will have to do what Jamaica has done,” he stated.
Dr Clarke said that with the world entering a historic global shutdown, “what was worse case recently is best case today”, and that further downward revision in growth projections for the world economy is to be expected if conditions continue along the current trajectory.
He stressed that there is still great uncertainty about when normality will resume.
“We cannot see a return to normality until after the US most importantly, and Europe to a lesser extent, have flattened their curves and gotten the virus under control in their societies and until the world knows much more about this coronavirus,” he said.
In the meantime he said what is certain is that the hotel industry will operate at low if not zero occupancy for at least three months, arrivals will drop to zero in the short term, and for the June 2020 quarter there may only be a trickle of guests.
He said related sectors such as tour operators will be impacted and many other businesses will experience decline, including micro operators such as barbers and hairdressers in resort towns.
Furthermore, he said the country should brace for an erosion in robust employment figures, with a sharp rise in layoffs in the short-term and overall decline in the country's Gross Domestic Product for the March quarter, followed by sharp decline for the June quarter, over the previous period in 2019.
Alphea Saunders
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy