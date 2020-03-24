Jamaica in for a massive economic shock — Clarke

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Finance minister Dr Nigel Clarke has placed the country on notice that the COVID-19 pandemic will have profound economic implications for the economy, possibly for years to come.

"Jamaica is in for a massive negative economic shock which has already begun," Dr Clarke said today in his closing budget presentation in the House of Representatives.

Dr Clarke said there is a trade off between the tough measures that the Government has been implementing to contain the spread of the virus, and the economic risk.

“This is a trade-off that we ought to take ten times out of ten and by all indications Jamaicans fully support that,” he said.

He said that as demonstrated by the devastating effects of the pandemic on Italy, the economic impact would be made worse by not acting quickly.

“It seems clear that eventually all countries will have to do what Jamaica has done,” he stated.

Dr Clarke said that with the world entering a historic global shutdown, “what was worse case recently is best case today”, and that further downward revision in growth projections for the world economy is to be expected if conditions continue along the current trajectory.

He stressed that there is still great uncertainty about when normality will resume.

“We cannot see a return to normality until after the US most importantly, and Europe to a lesser extent, have flattened their curves and gotten the virus under control in their societies and until the world knows much more about this coronavirus,” he said.

In the meantime he said what is certain is that the hotel industry will operate at low if not zero occupancy for at least three months, arrivals will drop to zero in the short term, and for the June 2020 quarter there may only be a trickle of guests.

He said related sectors such as tour operators will be impacted and many other businesses will experience decline, including micro operators such as barbers and hairdressers in resort towns.

Furthermore, he said the country should brace for an erosion in robust employment figures, with a sharp rise in layoffs in the short-term and overall decline in the country's Gross Domestic Product for the March quarter, followed by sharp decline for the June quarter, over the previous period in 2019.

Alphea Saunders