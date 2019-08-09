Jamaica inks sports, culture, heritage agreement with Kenya

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica and the Republic of Kenya have entered into an agreement to cooperate in the fields of sports, culture and heritage.

Under a Memorandum of understating, the two countries have agreed to cooperate in the organising of major sporting events in track and field, water sports, football, cycling, cricket, netball, boxing, tennis, golf, martial arts, basketball, rugby and any other discipline that both countries may mutually decide upon, the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport said.

According to Portfolio Minister, Olivia Grange, “Jamaica is the spring capital of the world and Kenya has a great reputation of producing some of the finest long-distance runners that we have ever known. I believe there is much that we can share not only in track and field, but in other sporting disciplines as well. And so we look forward to exchanges of coaches, administrators and physical education teachers; welcoming Kenyan athletes for training here in Jamaica among other initiatives which will benefit both of our countries.”

Grange added that Jamaica and Kenya have also agreed to collaborate on sports science, the promotion of sports for people with special needs, and the implementation of anti-doping policies, procedures and practices within the World Anti-Doping Agency system.

The agreement was signed by Grange during the recent State Visit of the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.