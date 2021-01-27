Jamaica is open for business, says PM Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the country is open for investor business even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The prime minister argued that while managing the pandemic, the Government must ensure a balance and so the country remains open for investor interest.

Holness was speaking today at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Red Stripe Experience at Rick's Cafe in Negril, Westmoreland.



"Now is the time to invest, now is the time to imagine a new landscape and get it done because we know that we will either overcome the pandemic and put it behind us, or we will learn to live with the pandemic," he said.



According to the prime minister, the Government is very careful in its management of the pandemic as the society prides itself on its freedom. However, he said the public should appreciate that in the midst of the pandemic investors still see Jamaica as a business opportunity.



"For the companies to launch this project at this time is indeed a reflection of their commitment to and confidence in Jamaica. It is also a reflection of their foresight and business savvy," Holness said.

The Red Stripe Experience is a museum type experience that will track the history of the company and some of Jamaica's historical moments.



In the meantime, he said the Government continues to work towards a new normal as the country moves forward.



"We have said, we are protecting lives and we are protecting livelihoods and it is an incredible balancing act but I believe so far, even though I can't say we have reached equilibrium — we are certainly in that zone," the prime minister said.



He said while the country has suffered a setback with the pandemic, Jamaica's tourism sector is poised to recover stronger.

He also congratulated Red Stripe and Rick's Cafe for their collaboration to enrich the tourism sector, saying, "This is just the type of innovative investment needed to drive the expansion and diversification of our tourism experience to make it even more unique.”