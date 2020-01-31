Jamaica issues restrictions on China-related travel
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has imposed restrictions on travel to and from China in the wake of the World Health Organisation's declaration of the novel coronavirus as a global health emergency.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness this afternoon said people entering the island from China will be subjected to immediate quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.
Quarantine facilities for these individuals will be provided by the Government and people will be required to adhere to all restrictions in line with the provisions under the Quarantine Act, the ministry said.
The ministry noted that individuals returning from China who have been granted landing privileges and who show any symptom of the virus will be put to immediate isolation.
According to the ministry, isolation facilities are operational at all public hospitals, with a specialist facility available at the National Chest Hospital.
The ministry said Jamaicans are strongly advised not to travel to China and reminded those who do will be subject to the quarantine or isolation procedures on their return.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy