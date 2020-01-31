Jamaica issues restrictions on China-related travel

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has imposed restrictions on travel to and from China in the wake of the World Health Organisation's declaration of the novel coronavirus as a global health emergency.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness this afternoon said people entering the island from China will be subjected to immediate quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.

Quarantine facilities for these individuals will be provided by the Government and people will be required to adhere to all restrictions in line with the provisions under the Quarantine Act, the ministry said.

The ministry noted that individuals returning from China who have been granted landing privileges and who show any symptom of the virus will be put to immediate isolation.

According to the ministry, isolation facilities are operational at all public hospitals, with a specialist facility available at the National Chest Hospital.

The ministry said Jamaicans are strongly advised not to travel to China and reminded those who do will be subject to the quarantine or isolation procedures on their return.