Jamaica's justice sector reform programme gets EU$8.6m boost

KINGSTON, Jamaica —The European Union (EU) has donated €8,625,000 to the Government of Jamaica to further its efforts in reforming the justice system.

The EU said this recent disbursement brings the total support under the Jamaica Justice Sector Reform Programme to €21,625,000.

The union said the disbursement comes against the background of Jamaica's creditable record of achievement of the agreed targets under the reform programme. It noted that the targets met include, mainstreaming the National Child Diversion Policy throughout the justice system; increasing legal aid; establishing an information technology platform between the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the High Court; as well as the establishment of the Integrity Commission. It is anticipated that this disbursement will enable the completion of two additional family courts and a further reduction in case backlog in the parish courts, the EU said.

Jamaica's performance under the Justice Sector Reform Programme was discussed when the new Head of the European Union Delegation to Jamaica, Marianne Van Steen paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck, at the ministry last Friday.

Chuck expressed his profound appreciation to Ambassador Van Steen for the strong partnership between the EU and the ministry. He noted that under the 11th European Development Fund Programme, Jamaica through the ministry benefitted enormously in several areas of infrastructure, legislation, training technology and service delivery.

“We look forward to the continued partnership,” the justice minister added.

Ambassador Van Steen used the opportunity to commend the GOJ on its achievements under the Programme. She assured the minister of the EU's continued support to the Jamaican government in building a secure, cohesive and just society, through the activation of the Justice Reform Implementation Plan.

"I am delighted to see the focused way in which the Government has approached justice reform and the tangible benefits that EU support is having on the sector. In particular, the improvements to court infrastructure and increased use of technology are helping to reduce inefficiencies and ensure that more people, especially the most vulnerable can claim their right to justice," Ambassador Van Steen said.

The Jamaica Justice Sector Reform Programme commenced on November 30, 2016 and will end later this year. The programme supports the activation of the Justice Reform Implementation Plan 2015-2020 and seeks to improve the quality of service delivery and access in the justice sector; treatment of children in the criminal justice system; governance and the Government's financial capability to achieve policy objectives.