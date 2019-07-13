Jamaica lead T&T 42-23 at the half

LIVERPOOL, England — Jamaica's Sunshine Girls lead Trinidad and Tobago 42-23 at half time in the Netball World Cup clash inside M&S Bank Arena on Saturday.

Trinidad and Tobago's Calypso Girls, ranked 10th in the world, did their best to stay close and emerged from the first quarter trailing only 15-17.

But Jamaica pressed gas at the start of the second quarter, going on a 16-0 run throughout the better part of eight minutes to establish command.

The Jamaicans began their campaign with an 85-29 victory over Fiji yesterday, while their Caribbean neighbours slumped to a 45-76 defeat to South Africa.

Teams:

Jamaica — Jhaniele Fowler, Shanice Beckford, Khadijah Williams, Adean Thomas, Jodi-Ann Ward, Stacian Facey, Shamera Sterling.

Subs: Romelda Aiken, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Nicole Dixon, Rebekah Robinson, Vangelee Williams.

Trinidad & Tobago — Samantha Wallace, Kalifa McCollin, Rhonda John-Davis, Candice Guerero, Onella Jack, Aniecia Baptiste, Daystar Swift

Subs: Shaquanda Green, Tahirah Hollingsworth, Jameela McCarthy, Shantel Seemungal, Shernece Seemungal.

—Sanjay Myers