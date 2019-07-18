Netball World Cup: Jamaica lead Uganda 35-20 at half time

LIVERPOOL, England — Jamaica are up 35-20 against Uganda at half time of their Netball World Cup match at M&S Bank Arena on Thursday.

Jamaica built on a 13-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter to ease away from their African opponents by the half-way point of their encounter.



Teams:

Jamaica — Jhaniele Fowler, Romelda Aiken, Khadijah Williams, Nicole Dixon, Vangelee Williams, Stacian Facey, Shamera Sterling.

Subs: Shanice Beckford, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Rebekah Robinson, Adean Thomas, Jodi-Ann Ward.

Uganda — Stella Oyella, Rachel Nanyonga, Ruth Meeme, Jesca Achan, Sylvia Nanyonga, Lilian Ajio, Muhayimina Namuwaya.

Subs: Mary Nuba Cholock, Betty Kizza, Joan Nampungu, Stella Nanfuka, Peace Proscovia.

— Sanjay Myers