Jamaica loses ground on Corruption Perception Index
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica has slipped a further four places on the 2019 Corruption Perception Index released by Transparency International this morning.
Jamaica is now ranked 74, down four places from a ranking of 70 last year. The island recorded a CPI score of 43 this year, a slight slip from the 44 recorded last year.
The Corruption Perception Index ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, according to experts and business people. It uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.
According to Transparency International, this year's analysis shows corruption is more pervasive in countries where big money can flow freely into electoral campaigns and where governments listen only to the voices of wealthy or well-connected individuals.
Last year Jamaica slipped two places on the CPI. A CPI score of below 50 means that a country has a corruption problem.
Arthur Hall
