Jamaica maintains focus on development priorities while responding to COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica today told the UN General Assembly Conference 2020 that the country's COVID-19 response has involved an expansion and deepening of the government's management and intervention in critical economic and social areas, including support to essential economic value chains and income security for the formal and informal sectors as well as an expanded social protection focus.
The position was delivered by the Director General of the PIOJ, Dr Wayne Henry, during the opening ceremony of this year's virtual conference which is being held under the theme, Five years of action towards the Sustainable Development Goals.
Jamaica's statement said that the importance of public policy and strategic national development planning has been elevated, as it informs agility in the government's response to COVID-19, while maintaining focus on development priorities as outlined in the Vision 2030 Jamaica - National Development Plan.
The statement also highlighted Jamaica's commitment to advancing women's empowerment and gender equality; and the country's efforts towards the realisation of a digital society.
