Jamaica needs effective crime plan, says PNP's Jackson

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People’s National Party Spokesman on National Security, Fitz Jackson, is calling on the Minister of National Security, Horace Chang to take urgent action to stop the spike in murders and to prioritise the deteriorating crime and public security environment which has prevailed in Jamaica for several months.

This follows a statement from the minister this morning in which he informed that he gave orders to the security forces to "relentlessly hunt down and bring to justice the savages responsible for the brutal triple murders that took place in St Ann and St Catherine over the weekend".

Read: Chang orders police to hunt 'criminal savages' in St Ann, St Catherine murders

The police are now probing the shooting death of an elderly woman and her grandchildren at their home in Tryall Heights in Spanish Town, St Catherine yesterday, while the bodies of three men were reportedly found along a road in the Yelland community in St Ann that same day.

In a statement this morning, Jackson noted the escalation of murders and said over 18 people have been killed since Thursday. He said the minister must respond with an effective policy initiative, which should include additional support for security personnel to combat this monstrous upsurge, which is of great concern to our citizens.

The PNP spokesman said the murders have continued to escalate since the general elections as there has not been sufficient ministerial attention to public safety and national security.

“Notwithstanding the election result, the government should not fool itself into thinking that Jamaicans are satisfied with the government’s performance in the area of national security in general, and murders in particular,” Jackson said.

He said the Jamaica Labour Party administration has maintained a horrible record on crime.

Jackson said up to the week after the general election, 891 people were murdered, which was 4.4 per cent less than in 2019. However, the PNP spokesman said, the last Serious Crimes Report issued by the police a week ago, revealed that murders had increased to 1,133 to date, only 1.8 per cent below the comparable period in 2019. He noted that at the current murder rate, 2020 will surpass 2019, if the minister and the government continue to “pay lip-service and ignore the situation”.

Jackson said the killings over the weekend were indicative of this continuous changing environment of ‘creeping’ lawlessness and emboldened criminals, even in deep rural communities where criminal activity was always at the level of petty crimes.

He also expressed condolences to all the families who were affected by these senseless killings. Jackson said the citizens of Jamaica expect swift police action from the Holness administration.