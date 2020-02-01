Jamaica needs to explore better US trade opportunities—PNP

KINGSTON, Jamaica— President of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips says there is need for the opening of greater avenues and strategic exploration of trade between Jamaica and North America through better engagement of the Diaspora.

According to a statement from Phillips, this will also provide opportunities for social transformation, wealth creation and sustainable development.

Phillips, who began a tour of the Tri-State area of the United States on Thursday, is meeting with a number of key representatives and leaders in the Diaspora.

The PNP said that he had discussions with Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador E Courtenay Rattray and Consul General Alison Wilson before meeting with a cross section of business and community leaders within the Diaspora.

The Opposition leader noted that the high levels of crime and violence in Jamaica remain the chief deterrent to Jamaicans returning home or investing in their homeland.

He added that the traditional ways of relating to the Diaspora need to be revisited in order to better leverage the expertise of Jamaicans abroad to drive changes and innovations in the way business and development are pursued in Jamaica.