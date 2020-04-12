Jamaica needs us to continue as a 'Force of Good' – Commissioner of Police in Easter message

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson offered strong words of praise and encouragement to his men and women in his Easter message, which was released today (April 12).

The top policeman in his message also thanked members of the Constabulary across the country who continue to enforce the public health restrictions with care and concern.

The Commissioner's full Easter message is published below.

Good day,

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Happy Easter.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, our role as first responders continues to evolve. Since April 1, we have been enforcing curfews as part of the Government's thrust to slow the spread of COVID-19. The situation is constantly under review and new guidelines to keep our citizens safe continue to be implemented.

As you know, over this Easter holiday weekend, we will be enforcing the new curfew hours in accordance with the Orders under the Disaster Risk Management Act that were published in the National Gazette.

Let us bear in mind that there are several persons exempt under the Order. The work of these persons is critical to the continued functioning of the Nation. If you have any doubts when engaging such persons, the JCF COVID Command Centre can provide guidance. The numbers are 876-702-5106 or 876-702-5103.

I recognise that all these measures affect us as a Force and wish to take this opportunity to thank the members across the country who continue to enforce the public health restrictions with care and concern.

I know of the many ways in which you have assisted your fellow Jamaicans in these challenging times. Transporting health care workers and patients to and from the hospital after the curfew hour, getting BPO workers home at the end of a shift, or assisting market vendors who missed their last bus out of town are just a few of the instances.

These good deeds and acts of selflessness may seem to have gone unheralded, but members of the public do notice these actions and you are commended. They contact us on social media and share stories of positive and respectful encounters with our members.

The coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented and is testing the mettle of the Jamaican people. Our fellow citizens need us to be the Force for Good that we are, every day.

Let me encourage you to keep being your brother's keeper. Keep solving problems and helping those in need, because in so doing, we are playing our part in helping the Jamaican people get through this difficult time. The work is hard and the hours are long but our mission continues to be to keep Jamaica safe.

I thank you for your continued service.

Major General Antony Anderson

Commissioner of Police