Jamaica now has 257 confirmed COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Surveillance Unit in the Ministry of Health & Wellness has reported that in the last 48 hours, 14 additional samples have tested positive for COVID-19 (nine on April 22 and five on April 23).

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 257.

The confirmed cases over the last 48 hours consist of six males and eight females, with ages ranging from two years to 45 years.

Nine cases were added to Alorica, the business process outsourcing entity located in Portmore, St Catherine currently being monitored by the ministry. There are now 140 confirmed COVID-19 cases related to Alorica.

Their ages range from 18 to 52 years. They include 110 females and 30 males. The new cases are from Clarendon and St Catherine.

Four of the other new cases are contacts of confirmed cases and one is under investigation.

Jamaica has 34 imported cases, 58 cases are contacts of confirmed cases, eight are local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked while 157 cases including the 140 cases from Alorica are under investigation.

Some 97 (38%) of the confirmed cases are male and 160 (62%) are female, while the ages of all confirmed cases range from two to 87 years.

The health departments across the island are currently tracing approximately 1,482 close contacts of the confirmed cases.

The National Surveillance Unit has also advised that to date, a total of 2,213 samples have been tested including those for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI), resulting in1,953 negative and 257 positive cases, with 3 results pending.

The total number of persons recovered and released from hospital is 28 while, there are six deaths.

Currently 255 patients remain in isolation and 88 patients are in quarantine in a government facility.