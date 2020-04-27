Jamaica now has 364 COVID- 19 cases – 16 new cases in last 24 hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health & Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has advised that 16 samples tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

This has brought the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 364.

The 16 new cases are comprised of seven males and nine females, who range in age from three years to 75 years.

Seven of the 16 new cases are employees of the business process outsourcing entity Alorica located in Portmore, St Catherine.

Fourteen are contacts of a confirmed employee at Alorica, one case is a contact of a confirmed case, and eight cases are under investigation.

182 of the 364 total confirmed cases are employees of Alorica. In addition, there are 37 additional cases connected to contacts of Alorica bringing their overall total to 219.

Overall, Jamaica now has 34 imported cases; eight cases that are local transmission with no epidemiological link; 182 are local transmission cases related to Alorica; 94 are contacts of a confirmed case and 46 cases are under investigation.

Dr Tufton, in his press briefing at Jamaica House, said that two of the cases announced yesterday (Sunday, April 26) were repeat cases making yesterday's total 348 and not 350.