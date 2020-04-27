Jamaica now has 364 COVID- 19 cases – 16 new cases in last 24 hours
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health & Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has advised that 16 samples tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
This has brought the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 364.
The 16 new cases are comprised of seven males and nine females, who range in age from three years to 75 years.
Seven of the 16 new cases are employees of the business process outsourcing entity Alorica located in Portmore, St Catherine.
Fourteen are contacts of a confirmed employee at Alorica, one case is a contact of a confirmed case, and eight cases are under investigation.
182 of the 364 total confirmed cases are employees of Alorica. In addition, there are 37 additional cases connected to contacts of Alorica bringing their overall total to 219.
Overall, Jamaica now has 34 imported cases; eight cases that are local transmission with no epidemiological link; 182 are local transmission cases related to Alorica; 94 are contacts of a confirmed case and 46 cases are under investigation.
Dr Tufton, in his press briefing at Jamaica House, said that two of the cases announced yesterday (Sunday, April 26) were repeat cases making yesterday's total 348 and not 350.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy