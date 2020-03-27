Jamaica has four more cases of COVID-19, total now 30

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Four more Jamaicans have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

This brings to 30, the number of confirmed cases in the island.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton made the announcement a short while ago at a press conference of Jamaica House.

There are now 20 imported cases of the virus, eight are import-related, and two are under investigation.

The four new cases are an 87-year-old male from Manchester, a 51-year-old male from St Catherine with a travel history including New York, a 52- year-old male and a 56-year-old male from Manchester who was in contact with tourists from several countries.

Dr Tufton said a total of 250 tests have been conducted so far.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness pointed out that, “We are at still in the early days of the epidemic and we have managed by virtue of the measures to keep the numbers relatively low compared to others in the region but this could change overnight, it could change in an instant”.

He said Cabinet today examined some of the threats that could cause a spike in the numbers of COVID-19 cases, and had determined that the most significant threat are persons who returned to Jamaica between March 18 to 23 and have not kept themselves in quarantine.