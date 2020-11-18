Jamaica passes 10,000 COVID mark
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has surpassed the 10,000 COVID-19 case mark with 60 new cases of the disease and two news deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.
The new cases consist of 25 males and 35 females with ages ranging from three to 89 years.
The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 10,019, of which 4,278 are active.
Of the new cases, 18 are from Westmoreland, 16 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 10 are from St Catherine, nine are from St Ann, three are from St James, and one each are from Clarendon, Manchester, St Mary and Trelawny.
The ministry said 10 of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases and the other 50 are under investigation.
Meanwhile, the two new deaths are that of an 88-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew and a 90-year-old male from Westmoreland. The country's death toll since the outbreak stands at 233. Another death previously under investigation has now been classified as coincidental.
The ministry also reported that 31 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the country's total recoveries to 5,369.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy