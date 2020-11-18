Jamaica passes 10,000 COVID mark

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has surpassed the 10,000 COVID-19 case mark with 60 new cases of the disease and two news deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

The new cases consist of 25 males and 35 females with ages ranging from three to 89 years.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 10,019, of which 4,278 are active.

Of the new cases, 18 are from Westmoreland, 16 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 10 are from St Catherine, nine are from St Ann, three are from St James, and one each are from Clarendon, Manchester, St Mary and Trelawny.

The ministry said 10 of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases and the other 50 are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the two new deaths are that of an 88-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew and a 90-year-old male from Westmoreland. The country's death toll since the outbreak stands at 233. Another death previously under investigation has now been classified as coincidental.

The ministry also reported that 31 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the country's total recoveries to 5,369.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.