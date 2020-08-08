Jamaica passes 1,000 mark with 16 new COVID-19 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of positives for the island to 1,003.
Ten of the 16 new cases are females and six are males, with ages ranging from 12 to 42 years. Nine are imported cases with addresses in St James, Kingston and St Andrew, St Ann and St Mary. Two are contacts of confirmed cases, one with a Clarendon address and the other a St James address. Five are under investigation. Of those five cases, four are from addresses in Kingston and St Andrew and one from Westmoreland.
At this time, there are 373 imported cases; 298 that are contacts of confirmed cases; 68 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine; and 28 under investigation.
Recoveries are at 745, while there are 190 active cases, including six moderately ill patients. Some 55 patients have returned to their countries of origin, while 13 have died.
