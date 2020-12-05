Jamaica passes 11,000 COVID mark
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed the 11, 000 mark today after the country recorded 76 new cases of the virus.
This brings the overall number of confirmed cases to 11,063 of which 3,785 are active.
Of the newly reported cases there were 33 females and 42 males with ages ranging from 28 days to 85 years. The gender of one case is still under investigation.
The cases were recorded in Westmoreland (22), St Catherine (17), St Ann (eight), St James (seven), Clarendon (six), Kingston and St Andrew (six), Trelawny (five), Hanover, St Thomas and St Mary recorded one case each.
The country also recorded another COVID-19 related death; a 60-year old man from Kingston and St Andrew. The death toll now stands at 261.
There were also 136 patient recoveries bringing the total number of recovered cases to 6,866.
