Jamaica passes 12,000 mark with 71 new COVID cases, 4 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 71 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing to 12,039 the number of cases recorded.

There were also four deaths, involving a 71-year-old woman from Clarendon; a 41-year-old woman from Manchester; a 94-year-old woman from St James; and a 73-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew.

These bring the total number of deaths recorded to 283.

The new cases were recorded in Clarendon and St Elizabeth, three each; Kingston and St Andrew, 13; Manchester, nine; St Ann, three; St Catherine, 33; St James, one; St Thomas, four; and Westmoreland, two.



At the same time there were 143 recoveries, bringing the total to 8,668.



