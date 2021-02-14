Jamaica passes 19,000 mark with 205 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has surpassed 19,000 cases of COVID-19, as 205 new cases were confirmed yesterday.
The new cases bring to 19,035 the total number of cases that have been recorded in the island. The country also recorded two additional virus related deaths, pushing the death toll to 374.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths involved two men, a 58-year-old from Kingston and St Andrew and an 80-year-old from Portland.
Of the 205 newly reported cases, there were 98 males and 104 females with ages ranging from four to 92 years. The genders of three of the cases are still under investigation.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (51), Clarendon (39), Manchester (24), Kingston and St Andrew (22), St James (20), St Elizabeth (14), Westmoreland (nine), Trelawny, St Mary (eight each), Hanover (six), Portland (two), and St Ann and St Thomas (one each).
There were also 48 new patient recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,593.
