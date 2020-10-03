Jamaica passes anti-nuclear arms law, to ratify global treaty

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has taken legislative steps towards the global elimination of nuclear arms and is soon expected to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith has announced.

Presenting via pre-recorded video at the 75th United Nations General Assembly High Level Plenary Meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day of the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons yesterday, Johnson Smith said Jamaica as a non-nuclear weapon State has been playing its role in advancing nuclear disarmament.

“Jamaica has strengthened its legislative and administrative framework to combat nuclear weapons proliferation by: (i) enacting the Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection Act and (ii) establishing its implementing agency the Hazardous Substances Regulatory Authority to regulate the use of ionising radiation and nuclear technology for the protection of people, property and the environment,” she said.

“To further global efforts towards the elimination of nuclear weapons, Jamaica will shortly ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons,” the minister added.

The International Day of the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons is commemorated on October 2 each year.

“Since its inauguration in September, 2014, the commemoration of the International Day of the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons has kept the issue of global disarmament efforts at the forefront of world attention. Each commemorative event therefore represents further opportunity to advance focus on the goal of a nuclear free world,” the minister said yesterday.

But it is not enough, she argued, as, while it has not been used since 1945, nuclear threat is ever present as tense relations exist among nuclear States.

“As a community of nations, we can do more. Non-proliferation is insufficient...To achieve general and complete disarmament under effective international control, we must all recommit to cooperative dialogue in good faith, utilising the multilateral system that was created for that very purpose.

“We call on States that have not joined the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the comprehensive Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty and the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons to consider doing so as a matter of urgency,” Johnson Smith urged.

She added: “Jamaica remains committed to the disarmament agenda. We join the international community in working to eliminate nuclear weapons. Their presence has no role in the future we need.”