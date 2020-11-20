Jamaica poised to benefit from surge in wellness tourism
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett, says Jamaica is uniquely poised to capitalise on a surge in wellness tourism as individuals seek relief from the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“It is safe to anticipate that notwithstanding the toll on the travel industry, a lot of people will be anxious to go to some place where they can revive their spirits and recover from the mental strain brought about by lockdowns that have curtailed their movements for months,” he said.
“We must make it our goal to be seen as the destination of choice for those who will choose the Caribbean for rejuvenation,” he added.
Bartlett was delivering the keynote address at the opening of the second annual Jamaica Health and Wellness Tourism Conference, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, St James, on Wednesday.
He said that the Government and tourism stakeholders have been successful in keeping the sector free from contamination, which will improve its attractiveness as a destination for wellness.
He noted that in the wider country, the efforts to curtail the virus are being recognised by the international community, with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) recently singling out Jamaica alongside Argentina, Costa Rica and a few others as “countries that are doing well in their efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through contact tracing”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy