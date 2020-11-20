Jamaica poised to benefit from surge in wellness tourism

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett, says Jamaica is uniquely poised to capitalise on a surge in wellness tourism as individuals seek relief from the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“It is safe to anticipate that notwithstanding the toll on the travel industry, a lot of people will be anxious to go to some place where they can revive their spirits and recover from the mental strain brought about by lockdowns that have curtailed their movements for months,” he said.

“We must make it our goal to be seen as the destination of choice for those who will choose the Caribbean for rejuvenation,” he added.

Bartlett was delivering the keynote address at the opening of the second annual Jamaica Health and Wellness Tourism Conference, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, St James, on Wednesday.

He said that the Government and tourism stakeholders have been successful in keeping the sector free from contamination, which will improve its attractiveness as a destination for wellness.

He noted that in the wider country, the efforts to curtail the virus are being recognised by the international community, with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) recently singling out Jamaica alongside Argentina, Costa Rica and a few others as “countries that are doing well in their efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through contact tracing”.