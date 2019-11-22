Jamaica ranked second in world for prioritising tourism and sixth for brand marketing – Bartlett
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett says Jamaica has been ranked second in the world for Prioritisation of Travel and Tourism and sixth for effectiveness of promotion and brand marketing.
The minister said the rankings, which were done by the World Economic Forum through its Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index (TTCI), highlight that Jamaica prioritises tourism through government policies and legislation which enable growth of the sector and is strong in terms of promotion and brand marketing.
Bartlett made the announcement at the Ministry of Tourism's annual Strategic Planning Retreat held at the Moon Palace Hotel in Ocho Rios, St Ann today.
“These rankings fall in line with our consistent drive to create strategies that promote growth in arrivals, earnings and ultimately inclusive growth for our small players in the sector. I am pleased because this gives credibility to our effort as it shows tangibly that the Government is doing all that it can to achieve this consistent growth in the sector,” Bartlett said.
