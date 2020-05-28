Jamaica receives US$ 1 million from UN to strengthen COVID-19 response

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United Nations (UN) has donated US$1 million to boost the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the areas of health and social services.

The support was provided under the UN's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF). Forty-seven countries across the globe have so far been earmarked for assistance.

The fund was launched by the UN Secretary-General to support low-and middle-income programme countries in overcoming the health and development crises caused by the pandemic.

The fund's assistance targets those most vulnerable to economic hardship and social disruption.

UN Resident Coordinator, Mariko Kagoshima, who handed over a cheque to Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith yesterday, outlined that US$600,000 of the support to Jamaica will go towards enhancing social protection mechanisms for women and children as well as the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

She said the remaining US$400,000 will go to the health sector “to support efforts to suppress the transmission of COVID-19, while continuing the provision of basic health services such as maternal and newborn health, among others”.

Senator Johnson Smith said that the country is pleased to accept the funds.

She noted that the UN's special response mechanism is an “excellent undertaking” in its response to “this unparalleled” health crisis.

“We must commend the UN for the speed and the efficacy of its response to submissions from the many states that presented priority lists for funding. Jamaica is able to allocate the funds to specific needs and priorities that we have established,” she said.

Johnson Smith noted that the UN support will be used to address some of the most “pressing needs of people”.