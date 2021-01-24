Jamaica records 107 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica registered 107 new cases of the COVID-19 and no new deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the new cases consist of 45 males and 62 females with ages ranging from one year to 95 years. This brings the total number of confirmed cases recorded in the island to 14,879.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (36), St Ann (19), Manchester (12), St James (12), St Catherine (nine), Trelawny (nine), St Elizabeth (four), Westmoreland (two), St Mary (two), Clarendon (one), and St Thomas (one).

The death toll stands 336. However, the ministry reported two new deaths as coincidental and one under investigation.

The country also recorded 20 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,870.

