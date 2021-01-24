Jamaica records 107 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica registered 107 new cases of the COVID-19 and no new deaths in the last 24 hours.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the new cases consist of 45 males and 62 females with ages ranging from one year to 95 years. This brings the total number of confirmed cases recorded in the island to 14,879.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (36), St Ann (19), Manchester (12), St James (12), St Catherine (nine), Trelawny (nine), St Elizabeth (four), Westmoreland (two), St Mary (two), Clarendon (one), and St Thomas (one).
The death toll stands 336. However, the ministry reported two new deaths as coincidental and one under investigation.
The country also recorded 20 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,870.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy