Jamaica records 141 new COVID cases, one death
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 141 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death in the last 24 hours.
According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, this brings the total confirmed cases in the island to 15,153 and the total confirmed deaths to 339.
The ministry said the new cases consist of 71 males and 70 females with ages ranging from 36 days to 93 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (37), Manchester (28), Clarendon (19), St Catherine (16), St James (15), St Elizabeth (11), St Ann (10), Trelawny (two), Hanover (one), St Mary (one) and Westmoreland (one).
Meanwhile, the ministry said the new death was that of a 61-year-old female from St Catherine. Another death which was previously reported under investigation was today clarified as a coincidental death while two more deaths were reported under investigation.
The country also recorded 22 recoveries bringing the total recoveries to 11,911.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy