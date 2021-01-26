Jamaica records 141 new COVID cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 141 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, this brings the total confirmed cases in the island to 15,153 and the total confirmed deaths to 339.

The ministry said the new cases consist of 71 males and 70 females with ages ranging from 36 days to 93 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (37), Manchester (28), Clarendon (19), St Catherine (16), St James (15), St Elizabeth (11), St Ann (10), Trelawny (two), Hanover (one), St Mary (one) and Westmoreland (one).

Meanwhile, the ministry said the new death was that of a 61-year-old female from St Catherine. Another death which was previously reported under investigation was today clarified as a coincidental death while two more deaths were reported under investigation.

The country also recorded 22 recoveries bringing the total recoveries to 11,911.

