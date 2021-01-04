Jamaica records 154 new COVID-19 cases in one day
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 154 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has reported.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 13,203. No new COVID-19 related deaths were confirmed, but two deaths were reported under investigation.
According to the ministry, the new cases consist of 84 males and 69 females, with ages ranging from nine months to 98 years. The sex of one case was reported under investigation.
Westmoreland was the most affected parish, recording 28 of the new cases, while Kingston and St Andrew and Manchester both recorded 24 cases. The remaining cases were recorded in St Catherine (21), St James (17), Clarendon (12), Trelawny (seven), St Ann (six), St Elizabeth (six), Hanover (five), St Mary (two), Portland (one) and St Thomas (one).
The ministry said three of the new cases were imported, nine are contacts of confirmed cases, and the other 142 are under investigation.
The country also recorded 140 recoveries, pushing the total number of recoveries to 10,973.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy