Jamaica records 155 new COVID cases, three more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded three COVID-19 related deaths and 155 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The country's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 70 and the number of confirmed cases at 5,143.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the three new deaths are those of a 69-year-old man from St Catherine, a 56-year-old woman from Portland, and a 52-year-old woman from St Ann. Both women had comorbidities.

The ministry said that of the 155 newly confirmed cases, there are 70 males and 83 females, with ages ranging from two to 93 years. The gender of two of the cases is yet to be determined.

The cases were reported in Kingston and St Andrew (59), St James (35), Westmoreland (11),St Catherine (nine), Portland (nine), St Mary (eight), St Elizabeth (eight), St Ann (seven), Manchester (five), Hanover (two), Clarendon (one) and St Thomas (one).

The island also recorded 57 recoveries, this brings the number of recovered cases to 1,407.