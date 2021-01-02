Jamaica records 16 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 12,931.

The death toll remains at 303.

Of the newly reported cases, there were seven males and nine females with ages ranging from 48 days to 61 years.

St Catherine, Clarendon and Kingston and St Andrew each recorded three cases; while Trelawny recorded two. Portland, St Ann, St Elizabeth, St James and St Mary each recorded one case of the virus.

The country also recorded 147 patient recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,679.