Jamaica records 204 COVID cases, three deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica yesterday recorded 204 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus related deaths, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,471 and the confirmed death toll to 413.
The country also reported one more death of a COVID patient as coincidental.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest deaths consists of a 54-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew, a 63-year-old female from St Catherine and a 65-year-old male from St Catherine.
Meanwhile, the ministry said there are now 8,608 active cases of the virus in the country. Of the newly reported cases there were 79 males and 125 females with ages ranging from two years to 99 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (69), St Catherine (63), Manchester (17), St James (13), Portland (11), St Thomas (eight), St Ann (seven0, Clarendon (five), Hanover (four), St Elizabeth (four), Westmoreland (two), and Trelawny (one).
The country also recorded 58 recoveries yesterday, bringing the total since the outbreak locally to 13,231.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy