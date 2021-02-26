Jamaica records 204 COVID cases, three deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica yesterday recorded 204 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus related deaths, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,471 and the confirmed death toll to 413.

The country also reported one more death of a COVID patient as coincidental.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest deaths consists of a 54-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew, a 63-year-old female from St Catherine and a 65-year-old male from St Catherine.

Meanwhile, the ministry said there are now 8,608 active cases of the virus in the country. Of the newly reported cases there were 79 males and 125 females with ages ranging from two years to 99 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (69), St Catherine (63), Manchester (17), St James (13), Portland (11), St Thomas (eight), St Ann (seven0, Clarendon (five), Hanover (four), St Elizabeth (four), Westmoreland (two), and Trelawny (one).

The country also recorded 58 recoveries yesterday, bringing the total since the outbreak locally to 13,231.

