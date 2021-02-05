Jamaica records 263 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 263 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths yesterday.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16,513 and the death toll to 357.According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, a 78-year old man from St Mary and a 71-year old man from St Catherine, who were previously under investigation, were the country's latest fatalities.
Of the 263 newly reported cases there were 114 males and 149 females with ages ranging from one day to 87 years.
The cases were recorded Kingston and St Andrew (70), St Catherine (64), Manchester (46), Clarendon (32), St Ann (20), St Elizabeth (12) and Trelawny (seven). Westmoreland and St James each recorded one new case while Hanover and Portland recorded one each.
The country recorded no new recoveries from the virus.
