Jamaica records 297 new COVID cases, 3 deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 297 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional virus-related deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 21,679, of which 8,083 are active and the death toll to 399.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the three deaths were all women, ages 89, 73 and 66 years old. They are from Kingston and St Andrew, St James and Westmoreland, respectively.
Of the newly reported cases there were 125 males and 172 females with ages ranging from one to 101 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (115), St James (62), St Catherine (58), Hanover (12), Trelawny (11), St Ann (10), Westmoreland (eight), St Elizabeth, St Thomas (five each), Clarendon (four), St Mary, Portland (three each) and Manchester (one).
The country also recorded 57 recoveries yesterday, bringing the total since the outbreak locally to 12,988.
NB: This article has been updated to reflect a correction of the figures provided by the Ministry of Health and Wellness
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy