Jamaica records 297 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 297 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional virus-related deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 21,679, of which 8,083 are active and the death toll to 399.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the three deaths were all women, ages 89, 73 and 66 years old. They are from Kingston and St Andrew, St James and Westmoreland, respectively.

Of the newly reported cases there were 125 males and 172 females with ages ranging from one to 101 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (115), St James (62), St Catherine (58), Hanover (12), Trelawny (11), St Ann (10), Westmoreland (eight), St Elizabeth, St Thomas (five each), Clarendon (four), St Mary, Portland (three each) and Manchester (one).

The country also recorded 57 recoveries yesterday, bringing the total since the outbreak locally to 12,988.

NB: This article has been updated to reflect a correction of the figures provided by the Ministry of Health and Wellness