Jamaica records 34 murders in the first 11 days of 2020
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting 34 murders in the first 11 days of this year, a slight uptick from the 33 recorded over the same period last year.
But this is well below the 57 murders recorded in the first 11 days of 2018, and the 41 in the corresponding period in 2017.
With 36 cases of shooting recorded so far this year, the police note that this is one fewer than the 37 recorded to January 11 last year.
The number of rape cases has fallen dramatically, with nine reported cases so far this year compared to 21 in the first 11 days of last year. This represents a 57 per cent decline.
There is a 69 per cent drop in the number of aggravated assault cases reported so far this year, with four incidents reported to the cops down from 13 last year.
The reported cases of robberies, break-ins and larceny are also down, with the police reporting 47 so far this year compared to 63 in the same period last year.
The figures are included in the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Serious and Violent Crimes Review published on Sunday.
Official crime statistics for 2019 have not yet been released by the police, but at December 28, Jamaica's murder total stood at 1,326, a three per cent increase over 2018.
Arthur Hall
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy