Jamaica records 38 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 38 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 13,368.

The death toll remains at 306.

Of the 38 newly reported cases 18 males and 19 females with ages ranging from three to 85 years old. The gender of one of the cases is still under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (16), Clarendon (five), Manchester (four), St Catherine (four), St Elizabeth (three), St Mary (three), St Ann (two) and St James (one).

The country also recorded 71 patient recoveries bringing the total recoveries to 11,253.