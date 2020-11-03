Jamaica records 39 new COVID cases, four deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 39 new cases of the novel coronavirus and confirmed four more deaths as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases consist of 19 males and 19 females with ages ranging from eight years to 92 years. The sex of one of the new cases was reported as under investigation.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 9,296, of which 4,297 are active.

Of the new cases, 12 are from St James, 11 are from Kingston and St Andrew, five each are from Trelawny and Westmoreland, two each are from Hanover and St Ann and one each are from Manchester and St Catherine. The ministry said all of the new cases are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the latest deaths are an 87-year-old female from Westmoreland and three other females from Trelawny — one of them aged 73 years, the other aged 71 years and the third aged 84 years. Two of the deaths were previously under investigation, the ministry said. The country's total deaths since the outbreak now stands at 214.

In addition, the ministry reported that 29 more patients have recovered from the virus. This brings the country's total recoveries to 4,666.

