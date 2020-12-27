Jamaica records 39 new cases of COVID-19, one death
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 39 new cases of COVID-19 and one death as a result of the virus yesterday.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 12,723.
Of the 39 new cases, there were 23 males and 16 females with ages ranging from two years to 87 years.
The cases were located in St Ann (16), Manchester (10), Clarendon (two), Kingston and St Andrew (two), St Elizabeth (two), St James (two), St Mary (two), Westmoreland (two) and Hanover (one).
Of the new cases, four were imported, one was classified as a local transmission and the other 34 are under investigation.
Meanwhile, the new death is that of a 72-year-old male from Clarendon and pushes the death toll to 295.
The country also recorded 138 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,019.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy