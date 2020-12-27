Jamaica records 39 new cases of COVID-19, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 39 new cases of COVID-19 and one death as a result of the virus yesterday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 12,723.

Of the 39 new cases, there were 23 males and 16 females with ages ranging from two years to 87 years.

The cases were located in St Ann (16), Manchester (10), Clarendon (two), Kingston and St Andrew (two), St Elizabeth (two), St James (two), St Mary (two), Westmoreland (two) and Hanover (one).

Of the new cases, four were imported, one was classified as a local transmission and the other 34 are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the new death is that of a 72-year-old male from Clarendon and pushes the death toll to 295.

The country also recorded 138 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,019.

