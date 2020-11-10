Jamaica records 3 more COVID deaths, 31 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded 31 new cases of COVID-19 and three virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
This brings the number of confirmed cases on the island to 9,573 and the death toll to 224.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the three deaths include an 87-year-old woman from Hanover, and two women ages 87 and 90, both from St Catherine. The ministry noted that the death of the 90-year-old was previously under investigation.
Two coincidental deaths were also recorded.
Of the 31 new cases there were 12 males and 19 females with ages ranging from one to 92 years.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (nine), St James (nine), Westmoreland (three), Kingston and St Andrew (three), Trelawny (two), Manchester (two), St Ann (one), St Elizabeth (one) and Hanover (one).
The country also recorded 35 patient recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,987.
