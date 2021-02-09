Jamaica records 403 new virus cases in a day
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 403 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday pushing the total number of confirmed cases across the island to 17,701.
The country's death toll also climbed to 359 after an 84-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew succumbed to the virus.
Of the 403 new cases, there were 154 males and 249 females with ages ranging from 63 days to 96 years.
The cases were recorded in Manchester (81), St James (69), Kingston and St Andrew (66), St Catherine (54), St Elizabeth (26), Hanover (21), Clarendon (17), Trelawny (17), Westmoreland (15), St Ann (14), St Mary (12), St Thomas (10), and Portland (one).
The country also recorded 44 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,362.
