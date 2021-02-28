Jamaica records 446 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 446 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional fatalities yesterday, pushing for the total number of cases to 23,263 and the death toll to 422.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths include a 54-year-old man from St Elizabeth, a 58-year-old woman from Trelawny, a 43-year-old woman from St Mary and two women from Kingston and St Andrew ages 49 and 67.

Of the 446 new cases there were 177 males and 260 females with ages ranging from one to 96 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (195), St Catherine (78), St James (64), Clarendon (18), St Ann (17), Westmoreland, St Thomas (15 each), St Elizabeth (13), Hanover, Manchester (nine each), St Mary (eight) and Trelawny (five).

The country also recorded 92 recoveries bringing the total recoveries to 13,410.