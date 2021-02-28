Jamaica records 446 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 446 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional fatalities yesterday, pushing for the total number of cases to 23,263 and the death toll to 422.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths include a 54-year-old man from St Elizabeth, a 58-year-old woman from Trelawny, a 43-year-old woman from St Mary and two women from Kingston and St Andrew ages 49 and 67.
Of the 446 new cases there were 177 males and 260 females with ages ranging from one to 96 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (195), St Catherine (78), St James (64), Clarendon (18), St Ann (17), Westmoreland, St Thomas (15 each), St Elizabeth (13), Hanover, Manchester (nine each), St Mary (eight) and Trelawny (five).
The country also recorded 92 recoveries bringing the total recoveries to 13,410.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy