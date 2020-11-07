Jamaica records 46 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the total of cases to 9,472.
The country's death toll remains at 218 as no new virus-related deaths were recorded.
The ministry also recorded two coincidental deaths, one of which was previously listed as under investigation.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness there are currently 4,249 active cases of the virus across the island.
Of the 46 new cases, there were 18 males and 28 females with ages ranging from eight to 72 years old.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (13), St James (13), Kingston and St Andrew (nine), St Ann (four), Westmoreland (two), St Mary (two) and Hanover, Portland, and Trelawny each recorded one.
The country also recorded 77 recoveries which brings the total number of recoveries to 4,878.
