Jamaica records 47 new cases, one death in a day

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that the island has recorded 47 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the new cases comprise 22 males and 25 females with ages ranging from three days to 83 years.

These cases have pushed the country's tally to 10,911, of which 3,888 are active.

Of the new cases, 27 are from Kingston and St Andrew, seven each are from St Catherine and Westmoreland, three each are from St Elizabeth and St Thomas, two each are from Clarendon, Manchester, St James and Trelawny, and one each are from St Ann and St Mary.

The ministry classified all of the new cases as under investigation.

Meanwhile, a 67-year-old male from St Catherine is the country's latest death, pushing the death toll to 259.

The ministry also said 114 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the country's total recoveries to 6,614.

