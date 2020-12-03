Jamaica records 47 new cases, one death in a day
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that the island has recorded 47 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the last 24 hours.
According to the ministry, the new cases comprise 22 males and 25 females with ages ranging from three days to 83 years.
These cases have pushed the country's tally to 10,911, of which 3,888 are active.
Of the new cases, 27 are from Kingston and St Andrew, seven each are from St Catherine and Westmoreland, three each are from St Elizabeth and St Thomas, two each are from Clarendon, Manchester, St James and Trelawny, and one each are from St Ann and St Mary.
The ministry classified all of the new cases as under investigation.
Meanwhile, a 67-year-old male from St Catherine is the country's latest death, pushing the death toll to 259.
The ministry also said 114 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the country's total recoveries to 6,614.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy