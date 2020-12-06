Jamaica records 4 more COVID deaths, 57 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded four additional COVID-19 related deaths and 57 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

This brings the country's death to 265 and the number of confirmed cases to 11,120.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the four deaths include a 57-year-old woman from Trelawny, and three men, ages 73, 79 and 84 from St Catherine, St James and St Ann respectively.

Of the 57 newly reported cases there were 21 males and 36 females with ages ranging from five months to 83 years.

The cases were recorded in St James (20), Kingston and St Andrew (eight), Trelawny (eight), Westmoreland (eight), St Catherine (six), St Mary (two), Hanover (two), St Ann (two) and Clarendon (one).

There were also 132 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,998.