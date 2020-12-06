Jamaica records 4 more COVID deaths, 57 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded four additional COVID-19 related deaths and 57 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.
This brings the country's death to 265 and the number of confirmed cases to 11,120.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the four deaths include a 57-year-old woman from Trelawny, and three men, ages 73, 79 and 84 from St Catherine, St James and St Ann respectively.
Of the 57 newly reported cases there were 21 males and 36 females with ages ranging from five months to 83 years.
The cases were recorded in St James (20), Kingston and St Andrew (eight), Trelawny (eight), Westmoreland (eight), St Catherine (six), St Mary (two), Hanover (two), St Ann (two) and Clarendon (one).
There were also 132 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,998.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy