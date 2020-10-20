Jamaica records 53 new COVID-19 cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 53 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one virus related death in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases consist of 28 males and 25 females with ages ranging from one year to 90 years.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 8,374, of which 4,085 are active.

Of the new cases, 14 are from St James, nine are from Kingston and St Andrew, eight are from St Mary, seven are from St Ann, four each are from Portland, St Catherine and Westmoreland, and one each are from Hanover, St Thomas and Trelawny. All of the new cases are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the recent death is that of an 85-year-old male from St Ann. This brings the island's death toll to 174.

The ministry also reported that 51 more patients have recovered from the virus. This brings the country's total recoveries to 4,002.

